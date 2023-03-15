Three attorneys hop firms in St. Louis

John Kemppainen has been named a director in the Clayton office of Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith. Kemppainen and two other attorneys left the same firm to join Galloway.

Kemppainen is a defense attorney in personal injury, wrongful death, products liability and class action claims. He has defended insurance carriers, retailers, restaurants, manufacturers, airports, trucking companies, school districts and local government entities.

Kemppainen earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1993.

Jennifer Woulfe is special counsel at the firm. She litigates cases involving automobile and premises liability, highway design, estate planning and insurance law with a focus on the trucking and transportation industry.

Woulfe earned her law degree from Saint Louis University in 2011.

Olivia Findley is an associate. Her practice involves retail, restaurant and insurance defense, arson, fraud, and automobile and premises liability.

She earned her law degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 2016.

All three attorneys previously worked at Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion. Kemppainen was an equity member, Woulfe was a partner and Findley was an associate.

