Venue disputed in fatal truck collision in Kansas

A Kansas City attorney obtained a $3.75 million settlement for a the survivors of a woman who was struck by a tractor trailer in rural Kansas.

According to Todd Johnson of Votava Nantz & Johnson, the decedent was traveling to work at the time of the crash. After stopping at a four-way intersection and beginning to make a left-turn turn northbound, the southbound truck failed to stop and collided with her.

The motorist was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died after surgery to repair the multiple fractures that she suffered in the crash.

Johnson said the defense disputed whether the woman died from the trauma suffered in the crash as opposed to the medical care she received after being admitted to the hospital. The venue of the lawsuit and which state’s law applied to the claims was also hotly contested. Johnson said the suit was filed in Texas, the state where the truck driver resided and where his company did business.

“We are pleased to close this part of the grieving process for our clients after the tragic loss of their mother,” Johnson said.

$3.75 million settlement (out of state)

Motor Vehicle Collision, Wrongful Death

Venue: Confidential Texas court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/Jan. 6, 2023

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorney: Todd M. Johnson, Votava Nantz & Johnson, Kansas City

Defendants’ Attorneys: Confidential