Criminal Law: Multiple Felony and Misdemeanor Counts-Motion to Sever

Defendant appealed his conviction for 23 felony counts and four misdemeanor counts, relating to various crimes that occurred over a four-month period, arguing that the trial court abused its discretion by denying defendant’s motion to sever the counts for trial.

Where defendant failed to raise his arguments before the trial court and did not request plain error review on appeal, there was nothing for the court to review, and defendant was not prejudiced by the denial of severance because the evidence was straightforward and the jury was instructed to consider each count separately.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Jones (MLW No. 79584/Case No. SD37453 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Borthwick, J. (Jedd Christian Schneider, Columbia, for appellant) (Julia Rives, Jefferson City, for respondent)