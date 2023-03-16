Criminal Law: Possession of Child Pornography-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed his conviction for possession of child pornography. Defendant challenged the sufficiency of evidence and argued that the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence found on defendant’s computers and online account, contending that the data was unlawfully obtained.

Where investigators found images and cache files on defendant’s computer and online account, there was sufficient evidence to support the conviction, and the online service provider was not acting as an agent of the government and thus its “search” did not violate defendant’s Fourth Amendment rights.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Ingram (MLW No. 79578/Case No. ED110207 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Clayton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Warren County, Hamlett, J. (Joseph W. Flees for appellant) (Andrew Bailey and Nathan J. Aquino for respondent)