Omer joins Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report March 17, 2023

Gregory D. Omer, formerly the chief legal officer for Central Bancompany, has joined Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office as a partner.

Omer had been executive vice president, corporate secretary and general counsel for the Jefferson City-based banking organization since 2019. He was previously a partner at Thompson Coburn and Stinson, concentrating in banking and corporate law.

He also has a background in government service. From 1999 to 2001, he was chief counsel to the Missouri Division of Finance. Prior to that, he spent five years as chief counsel for the then newly established Missouri Gaming Commission.

Omer earned his law degree from Duke University in 1990.

