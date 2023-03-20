Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sandberg Phoenix adds two in Kansas City

By: Staff Report March 20, 2023

Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard has added two attorneys to its Kansas City office as part of the firm’s health law practice group.

Lauren Kuhn concentrates her practice on medical malpractice, aging services, correctional health care, dental, health care, professional malpractice and ethics matters. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas in 2019.

Connor Pace practices in the areas of medical malpractice defense and professional liability. He earned his law degree from the University of Denver in 2018.

