Peterfy named DEI chair at Brown & James

Brown & James has named Agota Peterfy as chair of its Diversity Equity & Inclusion Committee. She served as a member of the committee for several years before taking her leadership role.

Peterfy will guide the firm through the Mansfield certification process, which is designed to increase the number of attorneys from historically underrepresented groups in law firms with 25 to 150 U.S. attorneys.

Peterfy practices in the areas of premises and professional liability and toxic tort.

