Defendants appealed the entry of judgment for plaintiff on its fraudulent transfer claim.

Where the court found no basis for reversal, it affirmed the district court’s judgment.

Judgment is affirmed.

Jet Midwest International Co., Ltd. v. Jet Midwest Group, LLC (MLW No. 79595/Case No. 20-2285 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Gaitan, J.