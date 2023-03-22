Criminal Law: Child Pornography-Jury Selection/Instructions-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence for multiple offenses of child exploitation and child pornography. On appeal, defendant challenged the jury selection, the jury instructions, the sufficiency of the evidence, and the reasonableness of the sentence imposed by the district court.

Although jurors expressed their emotional discomfort in reviewing the disturbing evidence in the case, that did not require excusing those jurors for cause where those jurors never specifically identified reservations or uncertainty over remaining impartial, and there was sufficient evidence to support defendant’s conviction as the jury could find that the victims were minors at the time of the offense and that defendant was the individual who distributed the child pornography.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Nosley (MLW No. 79604/Case No. 22-1182 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J. (Daniel Vondra, of North Liberty, IA for appellant) (Mark Tremmel, AUSA, of Cedar Rapids, IA for appellee)