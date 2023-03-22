Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Child Pornography-Jury Selection/Instructions-Sufficiency of Evidence

Criminal Law: Child Pornography-Jury Selection/Instructions-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report March 22, 2023

Defendant appealed his conviction and sentence for multiple offenses of child exploitation and child pornography. On appeal, defendant challenged the jury selection, the jury instructions, the sufficiency of the evidence, and the reasonableness of the sentence imposed by the district court.

Although jurors expressed their emotional discomfort in reviewing the disturbing evidence in the case, that did not require excusing those jurors for cause where those jurors never specifically identified reservations or uncertainty over remaining impartial, and there was sufficient evidence to support defendant’s conviction as the jury could find that the victims were minors at the time of the offense and that defendant was the individual who distributed the child pornography.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Nosley (MLW No. 79604/Case No. 22-1182 – 13 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, Williams, J. (Daniel Vondra, of North Liberty, IA for appellant) (Mark Tremmel, AUSA, of Cedar Rapids, IA for appellee)

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo