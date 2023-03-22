Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs-Unlawful Possession of Weapons-Sentencing Enhancements

Defendant appealed his conviction for conspiracy to distribute drugs and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The district court applied a two-level sentencing enhancement for maintaining a drug premises and added four criminal history points for defendant’s juvenile offenses within the past five years.

Where defendant admitted to having a room in his residence as his “office,” which contained dozens of pounds of marijuana, there was sufficient evidence to support the two-level enhancement, and the district court did not err in applying criminal history points for juvenile offenses because they fell within the five-year look-back period. The district court properly exercised its sentencing discretion to sentence defendant to a within-Guidelines sentence.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Rios (MLW No. 79605/Case No. 22-1624 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Gritzner, J.