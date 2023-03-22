Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-ACCA Sentencing Enhancement-Qualifying Prior Convictions

The government appealed the district court’s decision not to impose an enhanced sentence under the ACCA upon defendant, who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The district court ruled that defendant’s prior state felony convictions did not qualify as serious drug offenses because the Minnesota state statute criminalizing MDMA was broader than the federal statute because Minnesota law included isomers not listed in the federal statute. On appeal, the government argued that the district court should have deferred to the agency’s interpretation of “isomers” to find the Minnesota and federal statutes equivalent.

Where the Minnesota statute was interpreted as penalizing possession of all isomers of MDMA, it was broader in scope than the federal equivalent statute and the district court correctly declined to apply defendant’s prior convictions as predicate offenses under the ACCA.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Heard (MLW No. 79601/Case No. 22-1380 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Doty, J. (Lisa D. Kirkpatrick, AUSA, of Saint Paul, MN for appellant) (Robert D. Richman, of Saint Louis Park, MN for appellee)