Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release.

Where the district court considered the relevant statutory sentencing factors and imposed a within-Guidelines sentence, there was no abuse of discretion.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Jackson (MLW No. 79598/Case No. 22-3524 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Autrey, J.