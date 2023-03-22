Criminal Law: Wire Fraud-Money Laundering-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed his conviction for wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice. Defendant was involved in an international scheme to scam victims out of investment money. On appeal, defendant challenged the sufficiency of the evidence supporting his conviction.

Where multiple victims testified that defendant promised them that their investments would be safe and guaranteed returns, the government presented sufficient evidence to support defendant’s conviction by showing that defendant had no intent to safeguard or invest the money as defendant spent the funds on personal expenses, and by presenting evidence that defendant attempted to convince victims that the federal government had no jurisdiction over defendant’s organization.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Peachey (MLW No. 79600/Case No. 2-1324 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Schreier, J.