Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area / Attorneys / Attorneys: Disbarment-Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Attorneys: Disbarment-Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

By: Staff Report March 23, 2023

Respondent challenged the disciplinary hearing panel’s recommendation that he be disbarred for making inappropriate sexual advances towards, and touching, six clients. Respondent’s conduct was caught on camera, and each client confirmed that his sexual advances were unwanted.

Although respondent violated the rules of professional conduct by having a conflict of interest due to his personal and sexual interest in his clients and because his conduct constituted harassment, the court held that an indefinite suspension of one year without leave to apply for reinstatement was the proper discipline where his most egregious violation was his failure to disclose his conflict of interest.

Fischer, J., dissenting: “Mr. Purdy’s conduct is unbecoming of a lawyer and of the legal profession, and anything less than disbarment will not protect the public or preserve the legal profession.”

Suspended.

In re: Purdy (MLW No. 79617/Case No. SC99818 – 19 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, Draper, J.) Original Disciplinary Proceeding (Laura E. Elsbury and Carolyn Gail Vasterling, Jefferson City, for petitioner) (Daniel F. Church, Kansas City, for respondent)

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo