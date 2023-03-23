Immigration: Asylum-CAT-Sufficiency of Evidence

Petitioners sought review of the denial of their application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. Petitioners argued that they had established past persecution or a well-

founded fear of persecution if returned to El Salvador.

Where the evidence of threats against petitioners did not rise to the level of persecution, their application for asylum was properly denied.

Judgment is affirmed.

Rodriguez-De-Mejia v. Garland (MLW No. 79599/Case Nos. 21-3136 & 22-1896 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.