Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Immigration: Asylum-CAT-Sufficiency of Evidence

Immigration: Asylum-CAT-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report March 23, 2023

Petitioners sought review of the denial of their application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. Petitioners argued that they had established past persecution or a well-

founded fear of persecution if returned to El Salvador.

Where the evidence of threats against petitioners did not rise to the level of persecution, their application for asylum was properly denied.

Judgment is affirmed.

Rodriguez-De-Mejia v. Garland (MLW No. 79599/Case Nos. 21-3136 & 22-1896 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo