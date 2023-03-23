Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Immigration: Asylum-Withholding of Removal-Jurisdiction

Immigration: Asylum-Withholding of Removal-Jurisdiction

By: Staff Report March 23, 2023

Petitioner sought review of the denial of his application for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. An immigration judge rejected petitioner’s assertion that the immigration court lacked jurisdiction over the proceedings.

Where precedent foreclosed petitioner’s argument that his purportedly defective notice to appear undermined the immigration court’s jurisdiction, the court dismissed the petition for review.

Petition is dismissed.

Pablo-Ajualip v. Garland (MLW No. 79597/Case No. 22-2475 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for Review of an Order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo