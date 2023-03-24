Negligence: Sexual Assault-Employer-Employee Relationship

Appellant appealed the grant of summary judgment to defendant. Appellant worked as an in-home caregiver for defendant, and she was sexually assaulted by defendant’s grandson. Appellant argued that respondent was her employer and owed her a duty to protect her from third-party criminal conduct. The trial court ruled that the parties’ relationship did not give rise to a duty to protect appellant.

Where Missouri law did not give rise to an employer’s duty to protect from third-party criminal attacks unless the employer had knowledge of a danger or risk, the trial court properly granted respondent summary judgment where respondent had no particularized knowledge that appellant was in danger of an attack.

Judgment is affirmed.

Earley v. Dunn (MLW No. 79608/Case No. ED110514 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Torbitzky, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jefferson County, Melenbrink, J. (Douglas B. Ponder and Jaclyn M. Zimmermann, for appellant) (Stephan K. Fields and Claire Coppage Kates, for respondent)