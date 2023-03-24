Unemployment Compensation: Overpayment-Untimely Appeal

Claimant appealed the commission’s decision, which found that claimant had failed to show good cause to excuse her untimely appeal from a determination that she was overpaid unemployment compensation.

Where claimant waited more than sixty days after the mailing of the determination to file her appeal, her appeal was patently untimely and she could not rely on the “good cause” standard for a non-fraudulent overpayment determination.

Judgment is affirmed.

Mujakic v. Division of Employment Security (MLW No. 79607/Case No. ED110805 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Sullivan, J.) Appealed from Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. (Smaila Mujakic, appellant pro se) (Sarah L. Devlin, for respondent)