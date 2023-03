Spencer Fane has opened a new office space in Greenville, South Carolina.

In its announcement, the firm said the office reinforces Spencer Fane’s “commitment to making legal services available to local and national clients in the markets where they live and do business.” Current partners Kurt Rozelsky and Robyn Nordin Stowell will be based there.

Spencer Fane currently operates 22 offices located in 12 states with more than 400 attorneys.

