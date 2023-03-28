St. Louis firm promotes 2, hires 3

Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O’Keefe have promoted two attorneys to partner in addition to three hires in the last year.

Craig H. Smith has been promoted to partner at the firm.

Smith has run a litigation practice at the firm since 2021. Before joining the firm, he served as an assistant prosecutor in St. Louis County.

Smith earned his law degree from Brigham Young University in 2013.

Kathryn E. Voorhees also joined the firm as a partner last October. Voorhees is a small business and franchise attorney who has been practicing for at least 27 years in St. Louis.

Valerie De Wandel, Amanda L. Raddin and Kyle E. Cronin are three associates who have joined the firm.

