Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Admission of Victim’s Out-of-Court Statements

Defendant appealed his conviction for statutory sodomy and child molestation involving a three-year-old victim. Defendant challenged the trial court’s admission of the victim’s out-of-court statements during a forensic interview.

Where several features of the victim’s statements supported their reliability, including the neutral setting of the forensic interview, the victim’s lack of motivation to fabricate, her knowledge of sexual contact unexpected for a child of her age, and her descriptions in response to open-ended questions, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in admitting the statements.

Judgment is affirmed

State v. Antle (MLW No. 79660/Case No. WD83333 – 18 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Randolph County, Tucker, J. (James C. Egan, Columbia, for appellant) (Gregory L. Barnes, Jefferson City, for respondent)