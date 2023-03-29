Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Sexual Predator Designation

Defendant appealed the judgment of sentence imposed following his bench trial conviction for child molestation and statutory sodomy. On appeal, defendant argued that the trial court erred in denying his request for a continuance and designating defendant a predatory sexual offender because the state charged him under the wrong statute.

Where defendant’s motion for a continuance was not made in writing, the trial court was free to deny the request, and the incorrect statutory citation in the felony information did not prejudice defendant.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. King (MLW No. 79652/Case No. SD37354 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Holden, J.