Criminal Law: Unlawful Use of Weapons-Amended Judgment of Sentence

Defendant appealed his judgment of sentence. Defendant was convicted for unlawful use of weapons. While the state argued for a 15-year sentence, the trial court imposed a seven-year term. After the state filed a notice of appeal, the trial court set aside the original judgment, held a new sentencing hearing, and imposed an amended sentence of 15 years.

Where the trial court was statutorily required to sentence defendant to the maximum 15-year term, it erred by imposing a seven-year sentence and also improperly amended the sentence as it had exhausted its jurisdiction with the initial sentencing.

Judgment is reversed, vacated, and remanded.

State v. Whirley (MLW No. 79568/Case No. WD85010 & WD85364 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Walker, J. (Samuel E. Buffaloe, Columbia, for appellant) (Gregory M. Goodwin, Jefferson City, for respondent)