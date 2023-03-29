Domestic Relations: Juvenile Delinquency-Certification for Prosecution as an Adult

Defendant appealed the dismissal of his juvenile petition and certification for his prosecution as an adult. Defendant argued that the juvenile court abused its discretion because the totality of the circumstances showed that he was a proper subject for the juvenile justice system.

Where defendant’s appeal would require reweighing the evidence or the juvenile court’s credibility determinations, the court ruled that defendant was not entitled to relief.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of: A.R.K. (MLW No. 79656/Case No. WD85237 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Pettis County, Mittelhauser, J. (Jeffrey Esparza, Kansas City, for appellant) (Steven Frtiz, Sedalia, for respondent)