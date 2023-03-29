Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations: Juvenile Delinquency-Failure to Pay Restitution

By: Staff Report March 29, 2023

Defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment finding that he had violated his probation by failing to pay restitution, arguing that the trial court never entered an authorized probation order.

Defendant’s probation was authorized by dispositional orders that allowed the juvenile court to place a child under home supervision under conditions imposed by the court.

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Matter of J.R.K. (MLW No. 79657/Case No. WD85143 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Buchannan County, Robb, J. (Jeffrey C. Esparza, Kansas City, for appellant) (Shariece L. Canady, St. Joseph, for respondent)

 


