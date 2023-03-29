DWI: Motion to Suppress Custodial Statements

The state appealed the trial court’s grant of defendant’s motion to suppress her refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test. Defendant was arrested for DWI after she had a single-vehicle accident involving a light pole. Defendant moved to suppress statements she made before officers read her Miranda rights. On appeal, the state argued that defendant’s refusal was not protected by the privilege against self-incrimination.

Where submitting to a blood test was not an act coerced by law, refusal was not protected by the privilege against self-incrimination, but the trial court properly suppressed defendant’s pre-Mirandized statements about vomiting since the questions asked were likely to provoke an incriminating response.

Judgment is reversed in part and affirmed in part.

State v. Vandervort (MLW No. 79653/Case No. WD85748 & WD85752 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Clay County, Krauser, J. (Zachary R. Thompson and Josephine A. Ellerman, Liberty, for appellant) (Robert L. Walden-Chastain, Liberty; Damien S. Bahakti De Loyola, and Lindsey L. Wiedholt, Kansas City, for respondent)