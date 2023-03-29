Real Estate: Petition for Unlawful Detainer-Doctrine of Abatement

Defendant appealed the trial court’s judgment awarding plaintiff possession of property in plaintiff’s petition for unlawful detainer. Defendant argued that the trial court lacked authority to enter judgment because she had previously filed a petition against plaintiff alleging breach of a sale agreement and thus plaintiff’s unlawful detainer petition was barred by the doctrine of abatement.

Where defendant’s equitable claims were precluded from being raised in plaintiff’s unlawful detainer action, the abatement doctrine did not apply and the trial court could enter judgment for plaintiff, although defendant’s separate action could ultimately alter ownership of the subject property.

Judgment is affirmed.

Hampton v. Llewellyn (MLW No. 79659/Case No. WD84925 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Rodecap, J. (Wainsworth Anderson, Kansas City, for appellant) (John L. Williams, Kansas City, for respondent)