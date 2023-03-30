Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / High school program to focus on Hazelwood Supreme Court case

High school program to focus on Hazelwood Supreme Court case

By: Staff Report March 30, 2023

The Supreme Court Historical Society is presenting an enrichment program for St. Louis-area high school students to delve into the inner workings of the federal judiciary.

The program will focus on a landmark case originating in a St. Louis suburb. In Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, the U.S. Supreme Court held in 1988 that a school had the authority to remove articles from the school newspaper with which it disapproved.

The semester-long program is open to up to 20 students who will be in grades 10-12 next year in a St. Louis-area high school.

The program is locally hosted by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Missouri, the St. Louis chapter of the Federal Bar Association and the Judicial Learning Center in St. Louis.

Applications can be found at supremecourthistory.org and are due by April 28.

RELATED:

Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier journalism decision still making waves 25 years later


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo