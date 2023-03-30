High school program to focus on Hazelwood Supreme Court case

The Supreme Court Historical Society is presenting an enrichment program for St. Louis-area high school students to delve into the inner workings of the federal judiciary.

The program will focus on a landmark case originating in a St. Louis suburb. In Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier, the U.S. Supreme Court held in 1988 that a school had the authority to remove articles from the school newspaper with which it disapproved.

The semester-long program is open to up to 20 students who will be in grades 10-12 next year in a St. Louis-area high school.

The program is locally hosted by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Missouri, the St. Louis chapter of the Federal Bar Association and the Judicial Learning Center in St. Louis.

Applications can be found at supremecourthistory.org and are due by April 28.

