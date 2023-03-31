Kanable named to Greene County family court

The Greene County Circuit Court en banc on March 27 selected Kyle L. Kanable as the court’s newest family court commissioner.

Kanable is currently an attorney in Springfield who specializes in criminal defense and family law, including serving as a guardian ad litem. He earned his law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law.

He succeeds Commissioner Regi Martin, who died Feb. 16 at age 63 from cancer, according to her obituary. She had served on the family court since 2016.

