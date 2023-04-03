11 apply for St. Louis judicial vacancy

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission plans to interview 11 applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.

The applicant pool comprises five women and six men. Five are minority applicants. Two work in the private sector and nine are in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 48.

The applicants are: Nicole J. Colbert-Botchway, Lauren C. Collins, Michael J. Colona, Alexa N. Hillery, Connie L. Johnson, Lynne R. Perkins, Patrick E. Richmond, David A. Roither, Michael L. Walton and John L. Wright.

Public interviews will be held on May 3 at the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in St. Louis. Interviews are open to the public. Immediately after, the commission will select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.

