Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / 11 apply for St. Louis judicial vacancy

11 apply for St. Louis judicial vacancy

By: Staff Report April 3, 2023

Eastern District

Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals in the renovated Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. File photo

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission plans to interview 11 applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.

The applicant pool comprises five women and six men. Five are minority applicants. Two work in the private sector and nine are in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 48.

The applicants are: Nicole J. Colbert-Botchway, Lauren C. Collins, Michael J. Colona, Alexa N. Hillery, Connie L. Johnson, Lynne R. Perkins, Patrick E. Richmond, David A. Roither, Michael L. Walton and John L. Wright.

Public interviews will be held on May 3 at the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District in St. Louis. Interviews are open to the public. Immediately after, the commission will select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo