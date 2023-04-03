Double jeopardy issue hits high court again

The Missouri Supreme Court heard a man’s claim to apply double jeopardy to a traffic stop where police found cocaine base and a firearm after the state’s appeal.

During a 2019 traffic stop, police identified a gun in Sylvester Onyejiaka Jr.’s car and found a substance after searching the car that later tested positive for cocaine base. A jury accepted the prosecutor’s argument that Onyejiaka was guilty of possessing a controlled substance and with possessing a firearm and a controlled substance. The circuit court sentenced him to three years in prison that would begin after he violated probation.

On appeal before the Missouri Supreme Court, Nina McDonnell of the Missouri Public Defender’s Office in St. Louis represented Onyejiaka during March 29 oral arguments. Judge W. Brent Powell sought clarification after McDowell raised the issue of whether the legislature intended to dole out cumulative punishment.

“We don’t get to the lesser-included issue if we accept the state’s initial argument,” Powell said, “which is that the legislature here intended, that they had the express intention, very similar to the Hunter case that these be separate offenses.”

McDonnell cited the second-degree murder statute, which defines murder felonies, and armed criminal action, which was considered in Missouri v. Hunter before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1983. McDonnell also noted that the unlawful use of a weapon statute’s length and detail of different types of “UUWs” presented an intent to clarify different punishments.

“The length of the statute is because the legislature takes and separates different offenses in that statute and applies different punishments to them,” McDonnell said.

Judge Mary R. Russell added that possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, while possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a firearm is a lesser Class C felony.

“But why would the legislature make it a lesser punishment if someone does both unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, than just possession of a controlled substance, which is a longer range of punishment? It doesn’t make sense,” Russell said.

McDonnell said in some ways this was up to a prosecutor in each case. She also said it required clarification from the Missouri General Assembly.

“The fact remains though, that if the legislature wants to fix this issue, it is free to do so, and it is only the legislature which has the power to fix that issue within the statute,” McDonnell said.

During oral arguments, Powell followed up on McDonnell’s plain language argument with the state, represented by Kristen Johnson of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in Kansas City. He noted the armed criminal action statute states that an offense must be in addition to an underlying offense.

“And here, we don’t have that plain directive from the legislature,” Powell said. “So why don’t we fall back to the general statute?”

Johnson agreed with McDonnell that the legislature added language to the armed criminal action statute to clarify the legislature’s intent after the court decided in Hunter that armed criminal action couldn’t be added to a predicate felony. She said the plain language of the statutes at issue are separate, with one punishing possession of a controlled substance while the other penalizes a set of weapons-related crimes.

“There’s two different types of conduct, and it makes sense that the legislature intended to punish them separately,” Johnson said.

Johnson also noted that when the legislature amended the provision in 2014, it could have removed a redundancy if they saw one.

In amicus briefs, the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (MACDL) and a group of criminal procedure law professors asked the court to revisit its prior decisions in State v. Hardin and State v. Collins.

MACDL argued that the rulings in the two cases bypassed U.S. Supreme Court and Missouri Supreme Court precedent on double jeopardy. The professors argued in a separate brief that Collins contradicted the Missouri Supreme Court precedent and that Onyejiaka’s case could be decided based on statutory language rather than the elements of the offense.

The case is Missouri v. Onyejiaka, SC99871.