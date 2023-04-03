Mulligan named as next dean of UMKC School of Law

The University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law has named Lumen “Lou” N. Mulligan as its next dean.

Mulligan is expected to begin in the role on July 10. He succeeds Dean Barbara Glesner Fines, who announced last October that she would return to the full-time faculty once her successor is appointed.

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as the next dean of my hometown’s law school,” Mulligan said in a statement. “I look forward to teaming with faculty and staff colleagues, students and alumni as we strengthen our community engagement and expand our programs, while embracing UMKC School of Law’s student-focused and justice-centered mission. I am also thankful for the strong and thoughtful leadership of Dean Glesner Fines, which places UMKC School of Law as one of the nation’s leading best-value law schools.”

Mulligan currently serves as interim vice provost for faculty affairs at the University of Kansas, where he is also the Earl B. Shurtz Research Professor of Law. He ran KU Law’s bar passage initiative and founded its statewide “3+3” program, which allows students to complete a bachelor’s degree as well as a law degree in six years. He also oversaw KU Law’s medical-legal partnerships with the Lawrence Memorial Hospital and the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

He previously served as a clerk on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, practiced at Polsinelli and opened his own small firm. He continued to practice as a law professor, including representing Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly in defending her orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lou’s strong background in academics and legal practice will be a great asset to the UMKC School of Law in coming years,” Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Jennifer Lundgren said in the announcement. “The law school is deeply tied into the Kansas City community, and we’re confident that under Lou’s leadership, we’ll keep expanding those relationships.”

Mulligan earned his law degree from the University of Michigan in 2002. He also has a master’s in philosophy from University of Colorado and a bachelor’s in philosophy from KU.