Armstrong Teasdale expands to Chicago

Armstrong Teasdale has established a Chicago office after combining almost 50 lawyers and support staff from Novack and Macey.

According to an April 3 press release, Armstrong Teasdale’s employees now total more than 800 lawyers and support staff. In 2023 and 2022, the firm also established new locations in Miami, Florida, Dublin, Ireland, Washington, D.C. and Orange County, California.

“We are pleased to welcome a talented, dedicated group of trial lawyers from Novack and Macey, as well as plant a flag in Chicago where we’ve long served clients across practice areas,” said Armstrong Teasdale Managing Partner Patrick Rasche. “Their sophisticated practice and collegial culture immediately clicked with our mission and values. This opportunity is yet another expression of our desire to grow and remain competitive in today’s legal market.”

Founded in 1984 by Stephen Novack and Eric Macey, Novack and Macey handles complex business litigation and general litigation counseling. Its attorneys have trial and appellate experience, construction litigation, corporate and commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation bankruptcy, employment and labor, franchise law, health care and life sciences, insurance litigation, ethics and professional responsibility, legal malpractice defense, product liability, real estate and trusts and estates.

In a press release, Novack and Macey’s Managing Partner Don Tarkington said the firms’ directions aligned.

“I’ve long been familiar with and respected Armstrong Teasdale for the quality of their work, culture and character,” Novack wrote. “The broader platform will allow our dedicated team of lawyers to continue their responsive and personal approach to providing service to our clients while taking advantage of the global resources that Armstrong Teasdale offers.”

As of April 1, Armstrong Teasdale is moving into Novack and Macey’s office space in Chicago.

