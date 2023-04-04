Parson names judges in St. Louis and Jackson counties

Gov. Mike Parson has named two judges in St. Louis County and another in Jackson County.

In St. Louis County, Associate Circuit Judge John R. Lasater was elevated to the circuit bench. He succeeds Judge William Corrigan Jr., who joined the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Lasater was named to the bench in 2017 and has served in leadership roles in The Missouri Bar, the St. Louis County Bar and Lawyers Association of St. Louis. He earned his law degree in Washington University in 1991.

Also nominated for the position were fellow Associate Circuit Judges Ellen W. Dunne and Jeffrey P. Medler. The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission is already accepting applications through April 28 for the vacancy and expects to conduct public interviews with applicants on June 6 and 7.

Parson also named Jason A. Denney as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. He succeeds Judge Nicole S. Zellweger, who was recently elevated to the circuit bench.

Denney is a St. Louis County assisting prosecuting attorney and a municipal judge for the City of Crestwood. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri.

Also nominated for the opening were St. Louis County Traffic Court Commissioner Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung and Assistant Attorney General Natalie P. Warner.

In Jackson County, Parson named attorney Marty W. Seaton to succeed retiring Jackson County Circuit Judge Patrick W. Campbell.

Seaton is currently a partner with Turner, Sweeny, & Seaton in Kansas City. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri.

Also nominated for the vacancy were Jeremy J. Baldwin, an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County, and Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk, an associate circuit judge.

