Settlement reached for St. Louis County jail inmate’s death

The mother of a man who died after a week’s stay in a St. Louis County jail reached a $1.2 million settlement with the county and several nurses alleged to have failed to treat him.

Daniel Stout was in the Buzz Westfall Justice Center from June 3 to June 11, 2019, for allegedly violating probation. Stout complained to a nurse of severe stomach pain and vomiting, but he was only given medication for constipation.

The next morning, Stout continued to have stomach pains and began throwing up what one guard described as looking like “motor oil.” He was not allowed to see a nurse prior to being transported to the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre that morning. Stout died an hour after arriving at the prison.

An autopsy found he had died from peritonitis due to a perforated duodenal ulcer. J.C. Pleban of Pleban & Associates, an attorney for Stout’s mother, Angela Malcich, said a plaintiff’s expert said peritonitis is easily treatable and that had Stout been treated, he would have lived.

$1.2 million settlement

Civil Rights, Wrongful Death

Breakdown: $650,000 from St. Louis County, $550,000 from nurse defendants

Venue: U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Missouri

Case Number/Date: 4:20-cv-01030/Sept. 8, 2022

Judge: Audrey G. Fleissig

Plaintiffs’ Expert: Dr. Ross Heller, St. Louis (medical)

Defendants’ Expert: Dr. Gary Vilke, San Diego, California (medical)

Insurer: Chubb

Caption: Angela Malcich v. St. Louis County, Alexis Woods, Michelle Wright-Berry, Brian Mitchell, Nathaniel Mellenthin, Troy Doyle, Connie Heitman, Janet Duwe and Robert Adams

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: J.C. Pleban and Ben Kates, Pleban & Associates, St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Josh Breithaupt and Zach Vaughn, Wiedner McAuliffe, St. Louis; Dan James St. Louis County Counselor’s Office, Clayton; Eric Banks, Banks Law, St. Louis