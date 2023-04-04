Settlement reached for St. Louis County jail inmate’s death

The mother of a man who died after a week’s stay in a St. Louis County jail reached a $1.2 million settlement with the county and several nurses alleged to have failed to treat him.
Daniel Stout was in the Buzz Westfall Justice Center from June 3 to June 11, 2019, for allegedly violating probation. Stout complained to a nurse of severe stomach pain and vomiting, but he was only given medication for constipation.
The next morning, Stout continued to have stomach pains and began throwing up what one guard described as looking like “motor oil.” He was not allowed to see a nurse prior to being transported to the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre that morning. Stout died an hour after arriving at the prison.
An autopsy found he had died from peritonitis due to a perforated duodenal ulcer. J.C. Pleban of Pleban & Associates, an attorney for Stout’s mother, Angela Malcich, said a plaintiff’s expert said peritonitis is easily treatable and that had Stout been treated, he would have lived.
$1.2 million settlement
Civil Rights, Wrongful Death
Breakdown: $650,000 from St. Louis County, $550,000 from nurse defendants
Venue: U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Missouri
Case Number/Date: 4:20-cv-01030/Sept. 8, 2022
Judge: Audrey G. Fleissig
Plaintiffs’ Expert: Dr. Ross Heller, St. Louis (medical)
Defendants’ Expert: Dr. Gary Vilke, San Diego, California (medical)
Insurer: Chubb
Caption: Angela Malcich v. St. Louis County, Alexis Woods, Michelle Wright-Berry, Brian Mitchell, Nathaniel Mellenthin, Troy Doyle, Connie Heitman, Janet Duwe and Robert Adams
Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: J.C. Pleban and Ben Kates, Pleban & Associates, St. Louis
Defendants’ Attorneys: Josh Breithaupt and Zach Vaughn, Wiedner McAuliffe, St. Louis; Dan James St. Louis County Counselor’s Office, Clayton; Eric Banks, Banks Law, St. Louis