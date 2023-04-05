Court grants second look at woman’s sex offender registration

A woman has a chance to get off the sex offender registry after the Missouri Supreme Court reversed and remanded her case, with some additional fact finding on her 1997 probation.

In 1995, Liana MacColl pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor of deviant sexual intercourse with an underage girl. MacColl’s one-year sentence was suspended during her two years of probation, which she completed in 1997 along with a sex offender treatment program.

In 2000, Boone County sheriff’s office personnel advised MacColl to register as a state sex offender due to a law change organizing sex offenders into three tiers, and she complied. Twenty years later, she filed a declaratory judgment action against the sheriff and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, claiming that as a tier I offender she did not have to register under the federal sex offender registry, and sought to remove her name from the state registry.

The circuit court agreed with the law enforcement agencies, which had argued that she was required to register. It also determined that MacColl could not retroactively request to be taken off the registry after 15 years, which is how long a tier I offender must remain on the registry before they can appeal. A clean record can clip five years off the registration requirement.

Under 2018 amendments to the Missouri Sex Offender Registry Act, and the changes before it, the parties couldn’t decide how to classify MacColl’s offense, which was categorized under a 1994 statute that dissolved with a 2013 law change. MacColl claimed the Missouri Supreme Court should determine the tier she belonged in, while the law enforcement agencies claimed her offense belonged in tier III because it didn’t appear in an existing MO-SORA tier.

Once before the Missouri Supreme Court, Judge George Draper disagreed in an April 4 opinion.

“It defies logic that the legislature would categorize offenses that ceased to exist more than five years before the MO-SORA 2018 amendments implemented the tier system,” Draper wrote.

Chief Judge Paul C. Wilson and Judges Patricia Breckenridge and Mary R. Russell concurred.

The court also disagreed with MacColl that she is entitled to automatically reduce her registration period. The court ordered the lower court to determine whether the treatment program MacColl completed during her probation qualified as a program certified by a jurisdiction or the attorney general to qualify for a reduction in her registration period, “which would resolve whether MacColl ever was required to register under state or federal law,” Draper wrote.

Joshua Sieg of Van Matre Law Firm in Columbia represented MacColl during Dec. 13, 2022 oral arguments, while Gregory Goodwin of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in Jefferson City represented the law enforcement agencies. Neither responded to requests for comment.

Judge Zel Fischer dissented with Judges W. Brent Powell and Robin Ransom concurring. Fischer said that he would have not reduced her federal registration requirement because she had been registering as a sex offender before the federal registry requirement began in 2008.

“Therefore, MacColl is an individual who ‘has been’ required to register under federal law and is required to register for her lifetime pursuant to MO-SORA,” Fischer wrote.

The case is MacColl v. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County, Missouri sheriff, SC99656.

RELATED:

Once on national sex offender registry, always on Missouri registry

Officer can’t decide who ends up on sex offender registry, says high court