Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Sufficiency of Evidence of Violation-Substantive Reasonableness of Sentence

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release. On appeal, defendant challenged the district court’s finding of a Grade B violation and the substantive reasonableness of his sentence.

Where the record supported finding that defendant committed a Grade B violation, the district court’s sentence was substantively reasonable as it was within the Guidelines range and the district court appropriately considered the statutory sentencing factors.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Webster (MLW No. 79676/Case No. 22-3329 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Gritzner, J.