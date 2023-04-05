Criminal Law: Tax Evasion-Admission of Expert Testimony-Denial of Acquittal/New Trial

Defendant appealed his conviction for failure to file tax returns and tax evasion. Defendant argued that the district court abused its discretion in admitting an IRS special agent’s expert testimony. Defendant further challenged the denial of his motion for acquittal or a new trial, and the district court’s order ruling in the government’s favor on a Jencks Act issue.

Where the special agent’s testimony was not directed to defendant’s mens rea but generally described the modus operandi of those who engaged in tax evasion, there was no error in admitting the testimony, and there was no need under the Jencks Act for the government to disclose the special agent’s statements unrelated to his trial testimony.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Primm (MLW No. 79666/Case No. 22-1299 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Smith, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Clark, J. (Justin Gelfand, of St. Louis, MO for appellant) (Kyle Timothy Bateman, AUSA, of St. Louis, MO for appellee)