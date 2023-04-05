ERISA: Disability Pension Benefits-Denial Of Application-Conflict Of Interest

Where appellant challenged the denial of his application for disability pension benefits under a plan governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, and the district court granted summary judgment to the board of trustees, the appropriate standard of review is for an abuse of discretion, and the judgment is affirmed because even if a conflict of interest is assumed, it does not change the outcome, and the board’s interpretation of the plan as requiring the notice of award to be submitted within 180 days was reasonable.

Judgment is affirmed.

Ruessler v. Boilermaker-Blacksmith National Pension Trust Board of Trustees (MLW No. 79679/Case No. 21-3876 – 16 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Grasz, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, J.