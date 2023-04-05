Immigration: Asylum-Jurisdiction-Nexus

Where a petitioner from Guatemala sought review of an order denying his request to terminate proceedings based on an allegedly defective notice to appear and affirming an immigration judge’s decision denying him asylum, withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture, the challenge to the agency’s jurisdiction over his removal proceedings was foreclosed by precedent, and the denial of asylum was proper because substantial evidence supported the finding that the petitioner failed to demonstrate the required nexus between any persecution and his race or membership in the proposed social group.

Petition denied.

Toj v. Garland (MLW No. 79681/Case No. 22-3113 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals.