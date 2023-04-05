Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 25 with ICON Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 25 attorneys and judges from around the state with its 2023 ICON Awards.
These awards, launched in 2018, are given to distinguished men and women attorneys aged 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.
The list of 2023 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate their accomplishments at the sixth annual ICON Awards luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Maritz campus, 1400 S. Highway Drive, Fenton.
Honorees also will be profiled in print and online in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly. Click here for tickets or more information.
The 2023 honorees are:
William Beck, Lathrop GPM
Thomas Blumenthal, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal
Perry Brandt, Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard
Sarah Brown, Brown & Curry
Ann Covington, Retired Judge, Missouri Supreme Court
Buford Farrington, Humphrey, Farrington & McClain
Ronald Fisher, Harris Dowell Fisher & Young
Mark Goodman, Capes Sokol
Gerald Greiman, Spencer Fane
Donna Harper, Sedey Harper Westhoff
Thor Hearne, True North Law
John Klamann, The Klamann Law Firm
Steven Kuenzel Sr., Eckelkamp Kuenzel
John Kurowski, MG+M The Law Firm
John Kurtz, Hubbard & Kurtz
Mark Levison, Lashly & Baer
Rebecca Leonard, The Gordon Law Firm
Rod Loomer, Turner, Reid, Duncan, Loomer & Patton
Kelly McClelland, McClelland Law Firm
Bob Monroe, Stinson
Bill Quatman, Quatman ADR
Roy Richter, Retired Judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
Lynn Ann Whaley Vogel, Vogel Law Office
Charles Wetzler, Ronald D Deffenbaugh Foundation
Paul Wickens, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice