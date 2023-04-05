Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 25 with ICON Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 25 attorneys and judges from around the state with its 2023 ICON Awards.

These awards, launched in 2018, are given to distinguished men and women attorneys aged 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.

The list of 2023 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate their accomplishments at the sixth annual ICON Awards luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Maritz campus, 1400 S. Highway Drive, Fenton.

Honorees also will be profiled in print and online in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly. Click here for tickets or more information.

The 2023 honorees are:

William Beck, Lathrop GPM

Thomas Blumenthal, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

Perry Brandt, Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard

Sarah Brown, Brown & Curry

Ann Covington, Retired Judge, Missouri Supreme Court

Buford Farrington, Humphrey, Farrington & McClain

Ronald Fisher, Harris Dowell Fisher & Young

Mark Goodman, Capes Sokol

Gerald Greiman, Spencer Fane

Donna Harper, Sedey Harper Westhoff

Thor Hearne, True North Law

John Klamann, The Klamann Law Firm

Steven Kuenzel Sr., Eckelkamp Kuenzel

John Kurowski, MG+M The Law Firm

John Kurtz, Hubbard & Kurtz

Mark Levison, Lashly & Baer

Rebecca Leonard, The Gordon Law Firm

Rod Loomer, Turner, Reid, Duncan, Loomer & Patton

Kelly McClelland, McClelland Law Firm

Bob Monroe, Stinson

Bill Quatman, Quatman ADR

Roy Richter, Retired Judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Lynn Ann Whaley Vogel, Vogel Law Office

Charles Wetzler, Ronald D Deffenbaugh Foundation

Paul Wickens, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice