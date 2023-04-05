Torts: Seizure of Canines-Court’s Jurisdiction-Dismissal as Sanction

Plaintiffs appealed the district court’s dismissal of their complaint arising from Jasper County’s seizure of their dogs.

Where the district court had subject matter jurisdiction over the case and was not required to recuse itself, there was no abuse of discretion in dismissing plaintiffs’ lawsuit for their failure to comply with a court order when any lesser sanction would have meant further delay or prejudiced defendants’ ability to try their case.

Judgment is affirmed.

Woody v. Halferty (MLW No. 79671/Case No. 21-3257 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Rose, J.