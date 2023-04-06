Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appellate Practice: Jurisdiction-Sunshine Law Case

By: Staff Report April 6, 2023

Where the trial court found that the Department of Corrections had wrongfully denied appellant’s request for access to open public records in violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law, but the court left unresolved the issue of whether the violation was knowing or purposeful, and the court did not decide issues relating to civil penalties and the award of costs and attorney fees, the judgment was not final for purposes of appeal, and the appeal is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Appeal is dismissed.

Hynes v. Department of Corrections (MLW No. 79692/Case No. WD85329 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Sutton, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Cole County, Green, J. (Linda Powers, St. Louis, for appellant) (Eric Doner, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 


