BAMSL announces Law Day honorees

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis has announced its 2023 award recipients to be celebrated at its May 1 Law Day celebration.

Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary R. Russell is receiving the E. Richard Webber Distinguished Lawyer Award.

Jeff McPherson is this year’s recipient for the Ronda F. Williams Community Awareness Award.

This year’s President Awards are going to David R. Truman, Apollo D. Carey, Brandy K. Simpson, Annette P. Heller and retired Judge Arthur Litz.

Katie Doherty is receiving the John C. Shepherd Professionalism Award. Doherty is also among those receiving the Young Lawyers Division Awards of Merit, which include Courtney Green, Ryan Krupp and Vince Taormina.

Outgoing BAMSL President Anne-Marie Brockland is passing on the president’s gavel to Judge Kendra Howard.

The Law Day celebration is taking place at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is the event’s keynote speaker.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item