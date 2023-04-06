Criminal Law: Conflict Of Interest-Second-Degree Murder-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report April 6, 2023

Where a defendant in a second-degree murder case argued that the trial court erred by failing to inquire about his trial counsel’s conflict of interest, the defendant did not object to counsel’s participation at trial, so review is only for plain error, and the claim should have been raised in a Rule 29.15 motion, and the judgment is affirmed because the evidence was sufficient to support the convictions.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Harris (MLW No. 79694/Case No. WD84804 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Phillips, J. (Rosemary Ellen Percival, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Zeb Charlton, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 


