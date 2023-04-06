Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel-Extraction Agreement

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel-Extraction Agreement

By: Staff Report April 6, 2023

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his amended motion to vacate, set aside or correct the judgment and sentence, arguing that his counsel was ineffective, trial counsel was not ineffective in arranging a cell phone extraction agreement, and counsel was also not ineffective for failing to argue that the execution of a search warrant violated the defendant’s protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

Judgment is affirmed.

Johnson v. State (MLW No. 79693/Case No. WD85067 – 21 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Witt, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Boone County, Harris, J. (Tyler Patrick Coyle, Columbia, for appellant) (Daniel Neal McPherson, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo