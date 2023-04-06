Juvenile Law: Adult Certification-Investigation-Statutory Rape

Where a juvenile challenged an order certifying him to be prosecuted as an adult for the offense of statutory rape, arguing that the certification hearing was held without a full investigation as required, the juvenile did not demonstrate that his hearing was held in the absence of the required full investigation of available evidence, so the judgment is affirmed.

In the Interest of P.T.M. v. P.T.M. (MLW No. 79686/Case No. SD37606 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Sheffield, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Barry County, Cox, J.