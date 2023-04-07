Lewis Rice names new chair of corporate department

Lewis Rice has named John C. Bodnar as chair of its corporate department.

Bodnar, who joined Lewis Rice in 1996, represents public companies, large private companies and middle market private companies located across the country and in varied industries in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and general corporate law. In his mergers and acquisitions practice, Bodnar provides counsel in all forms of transactions, from multibillion-dollar public deals to middle market private company transactions.

Bodnar succeeds John J. Riffle, who served as chair of the corporate department for the last 11 years. Both continue to serve as members of Lewis Rice’s management committee.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item