Greene County crime spree earns man 160-year sentence

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District recently affirmed a prison sentence of more than 160 years for a man convicted at a single trial of committing 27 crimes over a four-month period.

Greene County prosecutors alleged that, between February and May 2020, Bryan S. Jones broke into eight cars and stole five others, obtaining IDs, credit cards or checks that he used to make unauthorized purchases. He also was accused of stealing guns from two vehicles and of crashing a car while under the influence of drugs.

Jones was charged with a total of 29 counts, ranging from forgery to leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors agreed to sever two gun-related charges but tried the rest together. Jones was convicted of the remaining 23 felonies and four misdemeanors.

Then-Circuit Judge Becky J.W. Borthwick (who has since been appointed to the Southern District) sentenced Jones to a total of 159 years for the felony convictions and almost three years for the misdemeanor convictions.

Jones argued that the jury likely considered evidence of guilt on one charge as guilt on the other charges and that trying them simultaneously removed the option of his testifying on one charge but not another. But the Southern District ruled that he hadn’t shown any particularized prejudice. The court declined to allow him to expand his argument that the charges were too varied and that the jury had spent too little time deliberating, as he didn’t raise those objections at trial.

Judge Ginger K. Gooch added that there was no evidence that the large number of charges had misled or confused the jury.

“While there were, as Jones notes, forty-five witnesses and 134 exhibits over two days of trial, much of the witness testimony concisely and simply established ownership of various property and many exhibits duplicated other exhibits,” she wrote. Chief Judge Jack A. L. Goodman and Judge Jeffrey W. Bates concurred.

The state also introduced a recorded phone call that Jones made while in jail in which he allegedly said he wanted a separate trial on each count so it would take “a lot of money to take me to trial.”

“I’m not gonna let them screw me for free,” Jones said, according to a transcript cited in the opinion.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, whose office defended the conviction on appeal, hailed the decision in a press release.

“This is a great result for Missourians after the tireless work my Criminal Appeals Unit put in to defend Jones’ convictions, and my office will continue to obtain justice for victims throughout the state,” he said.

The case is State v. Jones, SD37453.