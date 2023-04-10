YMCA visitor’s trip-and-fall results in life-changing injuries

Ruth Williams tripped and fell on a portion of uneven sidewalk located at the entrance of the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA. Prior to the fall, Williams had no neurological issues. She alleged the fall triggered the onset of hemiplegic migraines, for which there is currently no cure.

“All organizations, for profit and not for profit, have the duty to keep their premises safe and free from obvious hazards,” said Amanda Hayden, Williams’ attorney.

Hayden — who handles a lot of premises liability cases — took the case believing it was a typical trip and fall or slip and fall.

Initially, Williams’ injuries didn’t seem extensive. When Williams was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines, the case unexpectedly became larger in scope. According to Hayden, people are born with or born with a propensity for these migraines. In Williams’ case, she had no history of any kind of migraine.

“Neurological injuries are at the epicenter of a person,” Hayden said. “Ms. Williams and her family weren’t prepared for the changes in her behavior, demeanor and abilities.”

Dan Alexander of Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy in Chicago, an attorney for the Neosho YMCA, had no comment.

After Hayden demanded a settlement for the Y’s policy limits, the case settled for $710,000.

$710,000 settlement

Premises Liability

Venue: Newton County

Case Number/Date: Not filed/Jan. 31, 2023

Insurer: United States Fire Insurance Company

Caption: Ruth Williams v. Tri-State Family Young Men’s Christian Organization d/b/a Neosho Freeman Family YMCA

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Amanda L. Hayden, The Hayden Law Firm St. Louis Accident & Injury Lawyers, St. Louis

Defendant’s Attorney: Dan Alexander, Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, Chicago